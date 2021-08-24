TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRP. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.68. 15,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,248 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TC Energy by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 719,979 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

