Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,139. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.12.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

