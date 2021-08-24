Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $493.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,467,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $589,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,612,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,651,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $454.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $301.76 and a 1 year high of $462.85. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

