Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives $2.76 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TELDF. UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.68 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.