Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

