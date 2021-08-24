TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT Lowered to $9.00

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $7.13 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

