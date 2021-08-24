TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 4.1%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 22,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,466,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 98.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 189,490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,496 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 203.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.