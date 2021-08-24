The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of The Andersons worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

