The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) versus First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Financial Contrast

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.37 $5.04 billion $3.99 15.90 First Bancorp $319.03 million 3.72 $81.48 million $2.59 16.08

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. The Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 19.62% 12.15% 0.69% First Bancorp 32.57% 11.75% 1.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Bank of Nova Scotia and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 3 7 0 2.70 First Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus target price of $83.10, suggesting a potential upside of 30.98%. First Bancorp has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.45%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats First Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts. The company’s offerings include credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit; safe deposit box rentals, bank money orders and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. It provides loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. The company was founded on December 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, NC.

