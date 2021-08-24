The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,148,442 shares of company stock valued at $190,415,254 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.81. 32,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.04. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

