The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,828 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $291,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $117.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,148,442 shares of company stock valued at $190,415,254 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

