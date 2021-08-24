The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.40 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report sales of $19.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.13 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $14.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year sales of $76.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.91 billion to $80.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.47 billion to $93.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.05. The stock had a trading volume of 518,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,835. The company has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.30. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

