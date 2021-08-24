The Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Critical Survey

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and The Cato (NYSE:CATO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

This table compares Bath & Body Works and The Cato’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.57 $844.00 million $3.46 19.53 The Cato $575.11 million 0.69 -$47.48 million N/A N/A

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than The Cato.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bath & Body Works and The Cato, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 1 7 0 2.88 The Cato 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus target price of $79.29, suggesting a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than The Cato.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and The Cato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 12.96% -207.93% 17.23% The Cato 0.44% 1.16% 0.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of The Cato shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of The Cato shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. The Cato pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bath & Body Works pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Cato has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats The Cato on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.