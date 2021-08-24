The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $336.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $204.23 and a 52-week high of $339.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,789,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,889 shares of company stock worth $102,867,843. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

