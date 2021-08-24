The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,889 shares of company stock worth $102,867,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.42. 8,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,957. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $339.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

