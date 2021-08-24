The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $377.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $355.00 to $377.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.35.

EL opened at $336.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $339.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,889 shares of company stock valued at $102,867,843 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $695,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $644,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,992.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after buying an additional 71,914 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $459,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

