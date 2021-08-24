The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:XONE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 320,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,076. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63. The ExOne has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

