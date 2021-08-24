The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.39. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $26.95.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
