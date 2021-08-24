The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICPT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.84.

ICPT stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

