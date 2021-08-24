The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. Research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 17,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

