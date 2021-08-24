The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) CEO Sells $22,283,595.28 in Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HD stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.90. 2,353,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $345.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

