The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 46,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

NYSE HD traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $325.34. 37,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $345.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

