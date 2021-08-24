The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

