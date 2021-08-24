Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TBPH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

TBPH opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $117,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $290,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

