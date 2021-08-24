Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE THR opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.29 million, a PE ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 302,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 179,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

