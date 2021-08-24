TheStreet Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60. Incyte has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

