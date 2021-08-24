Throne Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Throne has a market cap of $615,218.66 and $2,769.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Throne has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00004637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00054494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00126382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00158363 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,652.91 or 0.99973025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.46 or 0.00995486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.25 or 0.06543068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

