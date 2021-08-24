Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has C$1.70 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.90.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TWM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Acumen Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.81.

TSE:TWM opened at C$1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$444.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.34. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.46.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

