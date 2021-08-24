Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will earn $7.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.20. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

NYSE TOL opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

