Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 115,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 943,679 shares.The stock last traded at $62.05 and had previously closed at $59.38.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 82,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after buying an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,255,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

