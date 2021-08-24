TON Token (TON) Price Hits $0.0130 on Exchanges

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TON Token has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. TON Token has a total market capitalization of $582,828.16 and approximately $30,729.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00783435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00096561 BTC.

TON Token (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

