Torray LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Torray LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 61.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SPNS traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. 3,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,409. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

