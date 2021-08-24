Torray LLC Purchases 9,534 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Torray LLC owned 0.07% of Verra Mobility worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Verra Mobility by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 166,591 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Verra Mobility by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 138,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 53,925 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of VRRM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,619. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

