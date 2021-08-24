Torray LLC Sells 83,605 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Torray LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 83,605 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.8% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

ORCL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.89. 111,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,357,957. The firm has a market cap of $248.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.49. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

