Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Upgraded at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.10 price target on the stock.
TGASF opened at $0.73 on Monday. Towngas China has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67.
About Towngas China
Further Reading: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Towngas China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.