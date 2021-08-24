Traders Buy Large Volume of The Hain Celestial Group Call Options (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 7,767 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,444% compared to the typical daily volume of 503 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 207,841 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,521 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.78.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

