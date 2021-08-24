Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

COOK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

NYSE COOK opened at $27.29 on Monday. Traeger has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

