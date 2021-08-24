TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $774.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report sales of $774.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $781.03 million and the lowest is $765.59 million. TransUnion posted sales of $695.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransUnion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 266,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $1,873,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

