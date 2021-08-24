Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Reaches $9.81

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 862.6% higher against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $9.81 or 0.00020502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00125013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00155760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,723.16 or 0.99690907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00988153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.40 or 0.06685454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

