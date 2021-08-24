Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells $12,276.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 3,100 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $12,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,812 shares in the company, valued at $597,215.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TCDA stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20. Tricida, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. On average, analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,042,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tricida by 464.6% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tricida by 42.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

