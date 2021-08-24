tru Independence LLC Acquires New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,066,549 shares of company stock worth $3,487,701,501. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

WMT stock opened at $150.45 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $421.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

