tru Independence LLC Acquires Shares of 637 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 457,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 249,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.