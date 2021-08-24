tru Independence LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.