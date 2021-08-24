tru Independence LLC Invests $133,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

