tru Independence LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of FAPR stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $31.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.