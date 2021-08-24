tru Independence LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Separately, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EMGF opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.86. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.