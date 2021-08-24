tru Independence LLC Takes Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPXI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 771,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after buying an additional 191,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 131,901 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 175.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 111,578 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,328,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.