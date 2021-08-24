tru Independence LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 613,481 shares of company stock worth $150,399,892. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $260.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.03.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

