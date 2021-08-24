Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $157,185.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.60. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Trupanion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

