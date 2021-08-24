Tutti Frutti (TFF) Hits Market Cap of $113,674.51

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $113,674.51 and $11,238.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

